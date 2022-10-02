Wayne Tydeman leans forward in his little fold-up chair and stares at his feet.

“At the moment, I don’t feel positive at all,” he says in his gentle and eloquent tone.

“I’m trying to be strong and resilient, but deep down I’m frightened. I’m frightened of the kids who call me names, I’m frightened of the drunk people walking past me, I’m frightened of stones being thrown at me. I don’t want to be homeless….I just wish something would get done to help me.”

On September 8, Wayne arrived in Haverfordwest, a town he had never visited before full of people he didn’t know. This was one final attempt to be given housing after being released from Swansea Prison for a crime committed in Cumbria where he previously lived with his ex-partner, after threatening two nurses in a hospital A&E department.

“I got an eight week sentence and I knew, as it was getting closer to me being released, that I had nowhere to live when I got out. So I very stupidly lit a small fire in my cell, simply as a means of extending my sentence.

"I preferred being in prison to being out on the street and the sentence was extended to 22 weeks.

"I hoped that this would give them a bit longer to sort things out and I wouldn’t be released homeless. But this hasn’t happened. All they seem to care about is me not committing offences and not taking drugs.”

Following his release, Wayne decided to come to Wales.

“My understanding was that the authorities are there to try and make people like me a bit more stable and have more structure in their lives.

“But even though my mind is running with suicidal thoughts all the time, the people who are supposed to be helping me don’t see it as a risk. But it is.”

Wayne has already tried to take his life on two separate occasions.

“Once was outside a hospital when I tried to fall in front of a moving ambulance and the second time was when I tried to hang myself from a tree. But again, the authorities did nothing to help me.

“At the moment I don’t have any structure in my life. My days are spent mooching around, trying to find things to distract me from taking drugs or drinking or being hostile to people which are the things I’ve battled against for so long. But when you need something to give you some kind of comfort as I’m needing now, it’s hard to resist. I’m going to end up dying.”

Wayne’s tiny orange tent is pitched against a wall of the Pembrokeshire County Council offices.

“I chose this spot because of the cctv cameras and because of the wall in front which hides me from the people I fear, so I feel a bit safer. But now the council are saying that the oil tank behind the wall is going to explode all over me. Is it really?

“ But this is the problem….why let me live here without any support? But it’s just not happening.”

However Wayne went on to say that the support he’s being shown by the local community is wonderful.

“The people around here are being so supportive towards me. They’re giving me food and are showing me a lot of understanding which is so important for me at the moment.

“I don’t cause anyone any problems, I don’t beg or ask people for anything because I don’t like doing that.

“This is the last stand I’ve got but with the winter coming on, I’m at risk of dying from the cold. All I’m asking for is a home."

Meanwhile a spokeperson for the Probation Service has confirmed that their enquiries are continuing into finding Wayne suitable accommodation.