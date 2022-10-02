The ‘accident waiting to happen’ finally took place when two cars mounted the pavement on Neyland High Street and collided just yards from the entrance to the Co-Operative supermarket and Post Office.

The accident took place at around 11am yesterday morning (Saturday).

Now residents are calling for urgent action to be taken to prevent similar incidents from re-occurring allong this busy stretch of road; children regularly travel along this section of pavement on their scooters as well as elderly people who park their cars in the disabled parking bays adjacent to the supermarket and walk into the store.

It is understood that there were no injuries as a result of Saturday’s collision however councillors are now demanding urgent action to prevent similar accidents from taking place in the future.

Neyland's Co-operative store and Post Office

“We have been expressing our concerns about the High Street for a very considerable length of time, but our requests appear to be falling on deaf ears,” commented a spokesperson for Neyland Town Council.

“This latest incident is particularly concerning as it involved a car leaving the road and ending up on the pavement.

“Many residents have already expressed their concerns about speeding vehicles and dangerous junctions along the High Street and this is something we shall be pursuing in the coming days.”

The problem is further exacerbated as Neyland remains the only town in the Dyfed-Powys Police division without CCTV cameras.

MORE NEWS

“We’ve requested the installation of CCTV cameras but to date our request has again fallen on deaf ears,” continued the Neyland town councillor.

“As a result, we’re now urging all residents to report any incidents they witness to 101 or through the Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police website so that we, as a council, will have the evidence we need to support action being taken before somebody gets seriously injured or worse.”

Neyland Town Council is also requesting increased safety measures along the High Street including built-out pavements which will provide better visibility for cars pulling into the Hgh Street and alsothe extension of double yellow lines.

Meanwhile county councillor Simon Hancock has stressed that public safety must be ‘of the highest priority’.

“I am very concerned to hear of the recent accident in High Street as public safety must obviously be of the highest priority,” he said.

“ I’ve asked the local authority to provide accident figures as well as locations, which might assist in developing mitigating measures.”

Cllr Hancock went on to say that a previous plan for introducing a crossing island near to Policeman’s Bank will now be urgently reconsidered.