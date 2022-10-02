THE Cleddau Bridge was closed last night due to a crash.
Pembrokeshire County Council confirmed the Bridge was closed sending a notification email at around 11pm last night.
Police tweeted the incident and just after 12am retweeted to inform the public that the bridge had reopened.
The bridge was closed to all traffic and pedestrians late last night and reopened at around midnight.
Local reports say there was a lot activity in the water.
As of yet nothing has been confirmed.
The emergency services have been contacted for comment.
Current status is that the bridge is open.
