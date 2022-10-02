Here is a selection of dogs from Many Tears Animal Rescue which are looking for their forever homes.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Ally - one year old, female, Labrador Cross. Ally is extremely gentle, affectionate & loving! She has settled very well with us and now enjoys going for gentle walks and playing with her friends in the play yard. Ally would like to live with another kind dog in her home to show her the way. Sadly, Ally has poorly back legs, one is slightly shorter than the other and she has some laxity in her right hip which would benefit from future physio or hydrotherapy sessions so this is something any adopter would need to consider.

Shoana - four months old, male, Harrier. Shoana arrived as one of a litter of seven puppies. They have all been adopted now but sadly Shoana is still waiting for his forever family to find him. He is a confident and happy boy who loves fuss and attention! He can walk well on a harness and would love to find an active home! He would like another playful dog in his new home.

Winny - one year old, female, Poodle cross. Winny has come to us from a breeder to find her forever home. She is a shy girl but is much braver around her kennel friends and so is looking for a home with another kind dog who will be her friend. With time and love she will blossom into the most wonderful girl.

Siggy - 11 months old, male, cross breed. Siggy has been with us for just over five months now and it's his first birthday next week! All he wants for his birthday is to find a forever family and to become someone's special boy. Siggy can be a little worried and would like another dog in his new home to be his friend. He can walk on a lead and just has SO much love to give! All of the staff here are completely smitten with this delightful boy.

Scally - six years old, female, Jack Russell Terrier. Scally has sadly been returned to us after 3.5 years in a home. She is a very special girl who is looking for a terrier savvy home. She has an extremely high prey drive so this is something that her adopter will need to be able to manage. She is a super sweet girl who forms a strong attachment to her owner. Scally would like to be an only dog in her new home and would be fine living in an urban, city environment.