A local authority has scooped the prestigious Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) Silver Award for 2022.

Pembrokeshire County Council won the award and were joined by another 21 Welsh organisations from across Wales and recognised for the support they give to the Armed Forces Community at an event held at the National Museum Wales, Cardiff.

Under the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme, the Silver ERS Award recognises employers who have actively demonstrated their support for the Armed Forces community through implementing practical policies in the workplace.

To achieve Silver, organisations must demonstrate that the Armed Forces community are not unfairly disadvantaged as part of their recruitment policies.

They must also actively ensure their workforce is aware of their positive policies towards Defence, with issues for Reservists, Veterans, Cadet Force Adult Volunteers, and spouses and partners of those serving in the Armed Forces.

The awards were presented jointly by Brigadier Andrew Dawes CBE, Commander 160th (Welsh) Brigade, Commander Steve Drysdale OBE Royal Navy, Maritime Operations Cell Head in Defence Equipment and Support and Wing Commander Martin Morris, AIR Regional Employer Engagement Officer – Wales.

In attendance was Pembrokeshire County Council leader councillor David Simpson who accepted the award on behalf of the council, and Armed Forces Champion councillor John Cole.

He said: “We are delighted to have been recognised with the Silver Award. The last two years has presented a variety of challenges but we have worked hard to ensure our Armed Forces community is supported.”

Did you know Western Telegraph has a TikTok page? Find us, here.