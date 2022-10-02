A MAN punched someone breaking their nose outside Pembroke nightclub Out, a court heard.

Elliot Lewis, of Deer Park View, Stackpole, was in Haverfordwest Magistrates Court charged with causing actual bodily harm when he got into an altercation on a night out with his father.

The incident happened at 2.30am with Lewis, 27, allegedly feeling threatened but his victim who suffered worse, receiving a broken nose and concussion after a punch to the face.

It was said Lewis swung two punches, the first of which missed.

The victim said in an impact statement he cannot remember the conversation, but remembers turning away then waking up on the floor covered in blood.

In mitigation, defence solicitor Mr David Weale described his client as a very responsible father of three who was ashamed of his behaviour on an unfortunate night, which happened to be Lewis' first night out since the Covid pandemic.

The recipient of a former prison sentence when he was 19, Lewis pleaded guilty at Haverfordwest Magistrates on September 27.

He was given a conditional discharge of six months meaning he was not punished for the offence on the day.

Lewis will however pay £300 in compensation to the victim.

There was also a surcharge of £22 and costs of £85 applied.

The outstanding debt will be paid back at a rate of £20 weekly.