Phillip Schofield is not only known as a presenter of This Morning but also as the face of We Buy Any Car with viewers being able to spot him during advert breaks.

However, the TV presenter is no longer working with the car retail company, according to Metro.

This news comes after Schofield and Holly Willoughby were accused of queue-jumping during Queen Elizabeth II’s lying in state.

We Buy Any Car has emphasised that the end of Schofield's work with the company has no connection with the queue jumping accusation.

Phillip Schofield no longer the face of We Buy Any Car

According to Metro, a spokesperson from We Buy Any Car said: “We Buy Any Car and Phillip Schofield agreed earlier this year that the webuyanycar/Phillip Schofield campaign would come to an end in 2022, having worked together for over five years.

“The decision was made prior to any recent stories regarding Phillip.”

When the rumours about Phillip and Holly skipping the queue emerged in September, it caused the pair backlash on social media.

Shortly after, This Morning released a statement which denied that its presenters had skipped the queue.

It said: “Hello everyone, we would like to clarify something.

“We asked Phillip and Holly to be part of a film for this Tuesday’s programme.

“They did not jump the queue, have VIP access or file past the Queen lying in state – but instead were there in a professional capacity as part of the world’s media to report on the event.”