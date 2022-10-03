The pandemic is over which means that St Katharine's Junior Stratford Players are back - and if last week's production is anything to go by, they're back with a vengeance!

This year's offering was the musical 'Bugsy Malone' which is set in New York during the 1920 depression and prohibition period when the city was controlled by two rival gangs. One gang was run by Fat Sam and the other by Dandy Dan.