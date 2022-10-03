The pandemic is over which means that St Katharine's Junior Stratford Players are back - and if last week's production is anything to go by, they're back with a vengeance!
This year's offering was the musical 'Bugsy Malone' which is set in New York during the 1920 depression and prohibition period when the city was controlled by two rival gangs. One gang was run by Fat Sam and the other by Dandy Dan.
This production was full of razzle-dazzle music and song combined with witty jokes and even a few custard pies thrown in for good measure.
The group of youngsters aged between six to 17 were outstanding and, according to audience members, would not have been out of place in the West End with stellar performances throughout.
Milford Haven Drama Group was superbly directed by Geraint Sayers and produced by the Vivien Barrat with musical director Ben Bryce on the keyboard.
