Expansion plans for a south Pembrokeshire fuel station and shop have been rejected by county planners.

The proposals for the Old Pump Filling Station on the A478 at Pentlepoir - which included a hot food takeaway - were submitted to Pembrokeshire County Council in July.

They involved the partial demolition of the existing building and the construction of a two-storey rear and side extension to extend the existing petrol pay shop and provide hot food, together with an additional first-floor flat.

The application was made by Mr Arumugam Satheesh of Bryncethin, Bridgend, an experienced local retail operator, who bought the business three years ago.

The council has now issued notice of the refusal of the plan, as a result of a lack of information provided relating to:

ventilation and extraction details,

noise and odour mitigation measures for the hot food takeaway and

compliance with Dangerous Substances Explosive Atmosphere Regulations 2012.

The refusal notice statted: "In the absence of this information, the proposal would result in a significant detrimental impact on local amenity and consequently a negative environmental impact proposal fails to demonstrate that the development would not cause or result in unacceptable harm to health and safety."

Although the application included a net gain of one dwelling, it failed to provide a Unilateral Undertaking and Certificate of Title to secure the required financial contribution towards local needs affordable housing.

The authority also noted that no bat survey had been carried out, and the fact that surface water is proposed to be disposed of to the mains was not a sustainable method of surface water disposal.