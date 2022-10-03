THE final round of the Welsh Classic Scrambles Championship - hosted by the Teifiside Motor Club - took place at the Crugmore Farm track just north of Cardigan.

With blue skies overhead the day’s racing kicked off with practice runs at 10.30am followed by the first of the 18 races at 11am.

The ever-popular event drew riders from as far afield as York up in north England to Kenilworth in the Midlands as well as a host of competitors from west Wales.

Mark Beeston, from Crewe, recorded the first win of the day in the Twin Shock 125 race which had 18 starters on the line.

Ian Knight, from Alcester, riding a Yamaha took second whilst third went to Kevin Thornton, from Kidderminster.

Another good line-up was had in the Classics pre-65 race with at least fifteen riders fighting for championship points.

However, it would prove to be Pembroke Dock’s Joe Brown who dominated the class through the day on his 1963 Jap Metisse 500.

The Twin Shock and Pre 78 class again saw some great racing with Rhys Edwards taking the opening class race win on a Maico 490 followed by local hope Dylan Davies, of Newcastle Emlyn - again on a Maico 490.

Another local to notch two victories and a second in heat three was Rhys Evans, of Newcastle Emlyn, on a Kawasaki 250.

Evans was also entered in the Pre-74 Classic class astride a 1968 440cc BSA B40 and claimed an impressive third place in what was his first race aboard the vintage machine.

A superbly-organised day’s racing by the Teifiside Motor Club saw no fewer than 18 races in total and a number of riders heading home by 2.30pm with a stash of points towards their championship.

