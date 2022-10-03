An evening incident at Tenby Harbour yesterday, Sunday October 2, led to an injured person being airlifted to hospital.
Local reports stated that the person had suffered a fall in the area.
The Wales Air Ambulance was called to the scene.
A spokesman for the charity said: "Our overnight crew arrived on scene at 20:12.
"Following treatment at the scene from our on-board medics, we airlifted the patient to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.
"Our involvement concluded at 22:31."
