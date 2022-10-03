An evening incident at Tenby Harbour on Sunday October 2, led to a seven-year-old boy being airlifted to hospital.

The youngster was injured after falling from a ladder on the harbour pier

Tenby's RNLI lifeboat crew were paged shortly before 7pm to assist with pain relief for the boy.

Tenby RNLI press officer and crew member Ben James said: "With the Welsh Ambulance Service extremely busy and having no assets available, members of the crew were soon on the harbour beach where the child was already being attended to by members of Tenby Coastguard Rescue Team.

"The casualty, who had suffered a suspected broken femur, along with injuries to both wrists, was given pain relief to try and make him more comfortable until the arrival of the Welsh Air Ambulance.

"Once he had been assessed by medics, the boy was then flown to hospital for further treatment.

A spokesman for the Wales Air Ambulance said: "Our overnight crew arrived on scene at 20:12.

"Following treatment at the scene from our on-board medics, we airlifted the patient to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

"Our involvement concluded at 22:31."

The Wales Air Ambulance in Tenby harbour