Anyone fancying a Greggs feast in Milford Haven could soon find themselves having to jump in their cars to drive over to the Havens Head Retail Park.

Plans are currently afoot to move the business from their current location in Charles Street to the Havens Head Retail Park.

The application was approved this week by Milford Town Council and the matter will now be considered by Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning committee.

“As far as we’re aware, it’s just a question of moving from one outlet to the other,” commented Milford’s Greggs manager.

“We’ve reached the point where we just need to upgrade and update the premises as the building we’re currently in is falling apart.”

The plans involve changing to a mixed A1/A3 use and removing four car parking spaces to create space for a seating area. The application also includes a bin store, plant area and other associated works.

But the application has prompted concern from traders who fear the removal of Greggs from Charles Street will result in a downturn in trade.

“We’re doing our best to make Charles Street an attraction for shoppers and visitors to the town, so it’s important that we do all we can to maintain businesses here,” commented a Charles Street trader.

The new Greggs will be on the site of the former Poundland which closed down in 2019. Other retailers which currently trade from the Havens Head Retail Park include Tesco, Peacocks, Home Bargains the Food Warehouse and Paul Sartori.