A Carmarthenshire rower has spoken of how delighted she is that the World Coastal Rowing Championships are coming to west Wales this weekend.

Carmarthen’s Zoe Davies, race committee chair for the British Rowing offshore championships, will be umpire at the upcoming World event in Saundersfoot.

The World Coastal Rowing Championships 2022, with the likes of two-time Olympic champion Helen Glover competing, will bring together two exciting formats of rowing across the two weekends in Pembrokeshire.

On the first weekend beginning on October 7, the top club coastal rowers from around the world will compete in a course along the Saundersfoot coastline, followed by the beach sprint rowing the following weekend.

Davies is backing west Wales to be the perfect setting for the event, saying: “Wales already had an established coastal and offshore rowing community – I knew when British Rowing were bidding to host the World Championships that it was a no-brainer. We have water on three sides after all!”

She added: “I’ve learnt so much being involved in coastal rowing – I have found its great fun, great technique – and if you’re watching, it’s so easy to engage with.

“That’s why the World Championships here in Wales will be such a big moment, it will no doubt inspire so many new people to get involve in the sport.

“Having done the two previous events at Saundersfoot in preparation for the World Championships, the coastal rowing scene is just so friendly. Being a local girl myself, the Welsh are always welcoming!

“From a spectator point of view, I just know everyone will be glued to the action. The racing is quick, you don’t need to know rowing to enjoy the competition and understand what is happening.

"It’s a day at the beach, it’s a completely unique experience because the area is stunning – Wales is the perfect setting for the world’s best offshore rowing talent.”

With the discipline growing at an exponential rate, as boats are made available across Wales for grassroots coastal rowing clubs to engage more and more participants, Davies sees a bright future for the sport – and a new generation inspired by a World Championships coming to Wales.