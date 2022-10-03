Teenage golfer Jemma Nand-Lal has become the ladies champion at Tenby Golf Club.

Fourteen-year-old Jemma, who hails from Tenby and plays off a handicap of nine, won the club's Ladies Scratch Championship Final at the club in September.

She belied her formative years to qualify for the knockout stages of the tournament earlier in the season, and then won through three elimination rounds to become the Tenby Lady Champion golfer of the year for 2022.

The 36-hole final was contested around the Pembrokeshire links course against Heather Morgan.

Jemma and Heather on the first tee

Despite Jemma reaching five up through 27 holes, Heather fought back but eventually bowed out of the match, with Jemma walking away a worthy two- hole up winner.

The win marks Jemma's maiden victory at a ladies championship level.

She was thrilled to pick up the trophy from the ladies club captain, and even more delighted to learn that her name was now going to feature on the club's honours board.