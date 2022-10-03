Much of west Wales is subject to a Met Office weather warning for wind throughout this coming Wednesday, October 5.

The whole of Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion, along with much of Carmarthenshire, is expected to see heavy winds this week, along with much of the UK.

All of the west and north coast of Wales is falling under the warning, as well as the entirety of Scotland, Northern Ireland and plenty of the north of England.

The Met Office’s warning is expected to run from midnight to midnight across all of Wednesday this week, with no further warnings currently predicted for the rest of the week.

A spokesperson from the Met Office said: “There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris.

“There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.

“There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected.

A Met Office map showing the weather warning

“There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close.

“There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

“There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.”