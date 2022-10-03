OTHER Voices Cardigan have revealed the first five headline acts performing in St Mary’s Church across the three days of the iconic music festival on November 3-5.

The list includes Gwenno, whose latest acclaimed third album Tresor has been nominated for a Mercury prize - the first non-English language album to receive such recognition.

Joining Gwenno, from Wales and Ireland, will be the virtuosic harp and fiddle duo, Catrin Finch and Aoife Ni Bhriain, revealing their stunning new collaboration to a live public audience for the first time.

Welsh drill artist Sage Todz will be performing in both Welsh and English - his track ‘O Hyd’ remakes Dafydd Iwan’s famous protest song Yma O Hyd and has been adopted by the Football Association of Wales in advance of Wales’ journey to the World Cup finals later in November.

The fourth artist announced is Stella Donnelly, the Australian indie rock singer/songwriter who grew up in Wales, and whose debut album Beware Of The Dogs was released just before the pandemic to critical acclaim, followed by her 2022 release Flood.

The fifth confirmed St Mary’s Church act will be the mighty Band Pres Llareggub.

Owing to the age-old tradition of brass bands from the slate mining villages of north Wales, Band Pres Llareggub bring an immense dose of heavy brass!

Their music invokes the sumptuous flavours of New Orleans marching bands, together with Bronx-inspired Hip Hop and Welsh language pop music.

All performances from St Mary’s Church will take place in front of a public audience and will also be streamed globally for free via Other Voices’ YouTube and socials.

The festival will be hosted by Welsh television and radio presenter Huw Stephens and presented in partnership between South Wind Blows, Mwldan and Triongl.