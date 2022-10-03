Tenby Camera Club has triuimphed in a close-fought eight-way battle with other Welsh clubs.

Held on September 22, this was a very entertaining experience for members and supporters from the competing clubs.

Each club entered 10 digital images which were carefully critiqued by judge Rob Mitchell.

The subjects ranged from wildlife to creative with many unusual images, all of a high standard.

Rob gave just two photographers the maximum mark of 20 for their images - Tenby’s John Whitehurst with his Starling Flight and Kidwelly’s Yvonne Pugh with Dinner Time. Yvonne’s image was given the accolade of best image of the competition.

All through the judging, clubs were neck and neck, but Tenby finally managed to get one point ahead at the final post. With Tenby in first place, Afan Nedd took the second place and Kidwelly third.

Thanks were given to all the clubs for entering and attending and to Rob Mitchell for his humorous style of judging. Everyone was treated to a lovely buffet provided by Tenby Camera Club members.

MORE NEWS

The club is trying out a new workshop concept this season.

Tenby’s new programme secretary, Dave Bolton, has set up several workshops through the year for members to learn and improve studio and portrait work.

The first of these workshops was held on September 29.

Members acted as models for the workshop. Picture: Tenby Camera Club

Aided by equipment donated by members Ray Hornett and Kitty Brittain, three work stations were set up with lights and backdrops.

Members volunteered to be models, while help and advice was given by several members with experience in this field.

As well as Dave Bolton; Dave Lewis, Adrian Lowe-Wheeler, Mark Saunders and Ray Hornett helped set up and controlled the action.

It was an excellent interactive evening, with members sharing hints and tips with laughter and encouragement and resulted in some excellent images being posted to members on the club’s Facebook page.

The next session will be on November 10.

For more information, see tenbyanddistrictcameraclub.org