The trail of two Pembrokeshire people charged with being involved in a UK wide drugs ring conspiring to supply cocaine, and involving organised crimes groups in the Pembrokeshire and Dorset areas, has been adjourned until later this month.

Shaun Joseph Lucas, 48, from Fishguard and Leone Joan James, 32, from Goodwick were both charged with conspiracy to supply Class A controlled drugs, namely cocaine following drugs bust in the twin towns in March this year. This was part of Operation Rookley, a police investigation into the supply of Class A drugs.

The pair have both denied the charge along with their co accused: Terence Harrison,42, of Kings Road, Swanage; Charlotte Doe, aged 31 from the Corfe Castle area; Ozan Kilicaslan, aged 29, from the Poole area, Steven John Kerr, a 36-year-old man from Billinge, Merseyside and Ryan Ager, 34 from the Liverpool area.

The court heard that the trial was initially due to take place last month but that this had not happened due to industrial action being taken by the Criminal Bar Association (CBA).

A ballot of the CBA is due to take place tomorrow with the results due at 9am next Monday, October 10.

Judge His Honour Geraint Walters agreed to list the case for mention for the following Wednesday, October 12, to confirm that the trial would go ahead on October 17.

The court heard that all defendants, apart from Leone James who had been released on bail, were currently in custody. However, the custody time limits were due to expire this Friday, October 7.

He agreed to extend the custody time limits for until Friday October 21, after the start of the trial.

He listed a separate custody time limit hearing for Ager for this Wednesday, October 5, in order for him to be properly represented.

The court heard that the trial would probably last four weeks, with the prosecution case taking up two of those.

“The moment the bar strike is resolved this case should be a priority because of the number of people in custody, the number of people involved and the availability of a judge for a month,” said Judge Walker.