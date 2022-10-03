Eight pre-fabricated pods which provide temporary accommodation for the homeless have suffered a setback this week after Milford Haven Town Council recommended refusal for them to remain on site for the next five years.

The pods were initially designed to remain at the former Hubberston VC School site for 12 months but Pembrokeshire County Council has now submitted a fresh application to extend their usage for five years.

But this week a spokesperson for Milford Haven town Council described the pods as ‘a sticking plaster situation’.

“Naturally the homeless situation is something which needs to be addressed in Pembrokeshire but our opinion is that something more sustainable needs to be considered rather than pods,” commented the town council spokesperson.

The original intention was for the pods to remain on site for 12 months enabling the local authority to investigate more substantial social housing developments.

Funding to secure the converted shipping containers was obtained by Pembrokeshire County Council in November 2020. The pre-fabricated temporary pods incorporate disabled access and include two units of one-bedroom self-contained accommodation with a living/kitchen/dining area and a separate bathroom.

The living area is furnished with a 2-seater sofa, a small breakfast bar and chairs and a TV and TV stand. The kitchen has a cooker/hob, microwave, kettle and fridge freezer, crockery, cutlery, pots and pans while the bathroom contains a shower, toilet and wash hand basin. Meanwhile the bedrooms contain a bed, wardrobe and chest of drawers.

tThe pod kitchen

Each pod is allocated in accordance with homelessness legislation and to those with low-level support needs.

The day-to-day running of the pods will be done by support agencies with subsequent support tailored around each individual’s needs. There will be staff on site to support residents once the pods are occupied as well as CCTV on site 24/7.

Meanwhile Pembrokeshire County Council has confirmed it has a statutory responsibility to offer homes to anyone who is homeless.

Following their discussions, Milford Haven Town Council invited cabinet member Cllr J Harvey to a subsequent meeting to discuss the authority’s long-term sustainable plan.