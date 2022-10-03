A foray into the West Country was voted a resounding success for the Pembroke and District Male Voice Choir as they combined their singing expertise with a munch on the local pasties.

Last Saturday the choristers and music team joined forces with the Cheddar Male Voice in a joint concert at Draycott Memorial Hall where they performed before an audience of nearly 150 people.

Although reduced in numbers, Pembroke choir was well balanced in the sections and performed nine items.

The two choirs united in harmony for singing ‘Unchained Melody’ and ‘American Trilogy’.

Musical Director Juliet Rossiter was supported by guest accompanist Heather Williams and the choir’s principal soloist was Alyson Griffiths.

Heather, who is the accompanist to the Carmarthen Male Voice Choir, was standing in for regular pianist Carole Rees.

The jovial compere was Matthew John who always surprises with his asides – this time especially with his total command of Wales’ longest placename, Llanfair Pwll.

The evening concluded with both national anthems, following which Chairman John Hillier presented a Pembroke Male Voice plaque to his Cheddar opposite number, Andrew Ratcliffe.

And each host chorister was gifted a bottle of Henry VII cider, provided by the Pembrokeshire Cider Company which is run by second bass Dave Halstead which secured a Welsh incursion into the heart of cider country.

Pembroke and District Male Voice practices each Tuesday evening at St Teilo’s Church Hall, Pembroke Dock, from 7pm and invites men of all ages who believe they have a voice to come along and try out choral singing.

For further information contact the choir secretary Dean Maiden on 07779 905995.