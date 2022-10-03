A Pembrokeshire team was amongst the winners at the recent Welsh Pharmarcy Awards.

The awards ceremony was held recently at the Vale Resort in south Wales to celebrate pharmacy professionals - including those from hospital and community pharmacies - and highlight their various industrious and innovative projects.

It was a night of success for several pharmacists across Hywel Dda University Health Board (UHB) with four winners.

Tenby Pharmacy Team won the GP Practice Pharmacy Team of the Year award.

The GP practice team of two pharmacists and two pharmacy technicians focused on improving medicines management in the surgery and focused on the safe use of proton pump inhibitors research.

The project has been well-received by patients and the result has been the reduction of the risks associated with long-term use of these drugs.

This has enabled the team to work proactively in ensuring a more patient-focussed service.

Tenby Pharmacy Team won the GP Practice Pharmacy Team of the Year Award.

The GP practice team of two pharmacists and two pharmacy technicians focused on improving medicines management in the surgery and focused on the safe use of proton pump inhibitors research.

The project has been well-received by patients and the result has been the reduction of the risks associated with long-term use of these drugs.

This has enabled the team to work proactively in ensuring a more patient-focused service.

MORE NEWS

Luso Kumwenda, locum pharmacist based in Llanelli, won the Locum of the Year award.

Nrpendra Sing from Borth Pharmacy in Ceredigion won the Innovations in Service delivery in Community Pharmacy (Independent) for development of a delivery app, PharmDel, that streamlines and improves safety for delivery.

Glangwili Hospital Pharmacy Team in Carmarthen won the Hospital Pharmacy Team of the Year award for great team ethos and focus on the patient’s journey as they move between sectors over a wide geographical area.

The 2022 Special Recognition title was bestowed upon Jenny Pugh-Jones, for her extensive contributions to the sector as clinical director for pharmacy and medicines management at Hywel Dda UHB.

Hywel Dda UHB's director of primary care, community and long-term care, Jill Paterson, said: “Congratulations to the winners as well as the finalists. I am pleased that the work of Pharmacists across our health board is being noticed and acknowledged nationally.

"I am enormously proud of them, and all our Pharmacy professionals across the health board, for the high quality of care they continue to deliver every day to the community.”