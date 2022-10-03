As the temperatures continue to tumble and as the county braces itsef for Wednesday's weather warning, Megan's Starr Community Coffee House will be opening their doors to serve free hot drinks to anyone who wants to come in out of the cold.
Between 5pm and 7pm people can pop in for a hot drink and a friendly chat or just sit quietly and chill.
MORE NEWS
- Milford Haven's Greggs could be moving to Havens Head Retail Park
- Pembroke Dock puppy dispute results in court appearance
"It's just a nice opportunity for people to get together and enjoy some space," said Nicola Harteveld, founder of Megan's Starr.
"People can play a game with their friends, do some solo colouring...it's entirely up to them. We just want to offer people a safe, warm space and we can't wait to see them all."
The event will be taking place in conjunction with Morrison's community champions Sian & Natalie, this Wednesday October 5.
Megan's Starr Foundation Community Coffee House is situated on 91B Charles Street, Milford Haven, SA73 2HL.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here