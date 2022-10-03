AN ANGRY Cardigan county councillor has said the first she knew of Ceredigion County Council’s £600,000 purchase of Cardigan Fairfield was when she read about it in the local newspaper.

The land, which had been owned by the Studt family for the past 150 years, was sold to the local authority last month.

Council chiefs pledged that the area would continue to be used as a car park as well as the site for the town’s traditional November fair which dates back to 1837.

But speaking this morning, Cllr Elaine Evans, who represents Teifi Ward in which Cardigan Fairfield is situated, revealed: “I was as surprised as everyone else to read in the paper that Ceredigion Council have purchased the swimming pool car park for £600,000.

“I’m disappointed that as the local member I, and all the (other) councillors weren’t notified of this purchase.

“More importantly, the decision-making process needed to be transparent and to date, the democratic process in the purchase remains unclear.

“I have asked officers in the Corporate Resources meeting who made this decision and the rationale behind it.”

It is not the first time Cllr Evans has expressed concern at the decision-making process at County Hall.

Back in August 2021 she broke ranks to demand that the local authority’s Gold Command – granted temporary delegated powers along with chief executive Eifion Evans at the onset of the pandemic the previous year – be disbanded and decision-making returned to elected members.

“The impact of this lack of democracy on the reputation of the council is now negative when it was once so positive in its response to Covid,” she commented at the time.

“It is time for Ceredigion Council to be restored to full democratic control.”

The council have been asked for a response to her latest comments.