HAVERFORDWEST couldn’t kick on after their midweek victory, losing 1-0 away to Connah’s Quay Nomads in the JD Cymru Premiership at the weekend.

The Bluebirds fell to a 56th goal by Harry Franklin who had all the time in the world to slot the ball past Zac Jones at the Deeside Stadium.

Haverfordwest looked to have turned a corner after three straight losses, with a draw at home to Flint and victory on Tuesday night against Cardiff Met.

After the game manager Tony Pennock questioned why the club hadn't signed a new striker as his attackers continue to struggle to find the net.

“I said from the start that we need an out and out number nine,” said Pennock. “We’ve got good forward players, but a number nine who can give the centre-halves a tough time, as they give us."

Pennock tried to take as many positives from the game as he could with his side currently sitting eighth in the league – and for the first time this season having more losses than wins on the board.

“I thought the boys were really good,” said Pennock after the game.

“Considering we had seven players missing, I think the youngsters who played again had another valuable lesson, and hopefully that will only make them better.”

Those youngsters included midfielder Harri John who continues to make an impressive start to the season.

“It’s tough for the youngsters at the minute,” said Pennock, “they need some help with other players coming back fit, but listen, if they’re good enough they’ll play. And a few of them have played again today, they’ve done well.”

Despite not scoring, Pennock did praise the efforts of Fawcett, Davies and Wilson, however none of the trio could get on the scoresheet.

Haverfordwest had two chances either side of Franklin’s deciding goal.

Ivan Watkins exchanged passes with the impressive Harri John whose rasping shot from outside the box was saved by Quay keeper Andy Firth.

Then, in the final half hour of the game the returning Kyle Patton had a chance to equalise from a corner but his header was tipped over the bar.

Haverfordwest are next in action on Saturday, October 8, against Trethomas Bluebirds in the Welsh Cup.

Connah’s Quay Nomads: Firth, Disney, Horan (C), Stratulis, Morris, Wilde, Franklin (Mendes 90+1′), Hayes (A. Williams 90+1′), Nash, Owens (Harrington 20′), Edwards

Substitutes not used: Rushton, Malkin, J. Williams, Pownall

Haverfordwest County: Jones, Richards, D. Rees (C), Jenkins, Humphreys, Abbruzzese, Scotcher, H. John, Wilson, J. Davies, Watkins

Substitutes not used: L. Davies, D. John, James