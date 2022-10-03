A north Pembrokeshire hotel has been recognised for its outstanding offer with a brand-new AA award.

Crug Las country house and restaurant near St Davids was the first recipient of the Best Restaurant with rooms, Wales at this year’s AA Hospitality Awards.

Amongst the industry’s most prestigious and highly anticipated events, the awards were announced at a black-tie event held Grosvenor House, London, where Janet and Perkin Evans picked up their gong from TV presenter Gabby Logan.

The new award was designed to: “Recognise an outstanding restaurant with rooms which offers an excellent restaurant experience, high standard of cooking and service combined with luxurious accommodation.”

Crug Glas’ owners Janet and Perkin Evans said they were ‘simply delighted’ to have been named the best in Wales.

“We are fortunate to be in such a beautiful location with an abundance of fabulous local produce with which Dom and his team can work their magic,” said Janet.

“The whole team is passionate about providing not only excellent food and delightful rooms, but a warm welcome to whoever comes through our doors.

“Whether you have visited us for a meal, a wedding or function or stayed in one of our luxury rooms, this award has proved to us all that our hard work is not just worth it but recognised.”

Janet thanked Grug Glas’ dedicated staff, the loyal customers who have supported them over the years and the AA for recognising them with the award.

“We hope this award will attract new faces as our restaurant is open to non-residents as well as our overnight guests,” she added.

Another north Pembrokeshire hotel to do well at the awards was Twr y Felin Hotel in St Davids, which took second place in the new Accessible Award category, recognising establishments that have gone above and beyond to champion inclusivity in the hospitality sector.

Twr y Felin has two accessible rooms offering two bathrooms with assistance rails and space for a wheelchair.

There are lifts to all upper floors, hearing loops, accessible ground floor toilets and designated disabled parking bays close to the main entrance.

In case of emergency, guests with accessible requirements also have a personal emergency evacuation plan specific to their mobilisation abilities.

Emma Bowen, General Manager at Twr y Felin said: “To be a runner-up for a national award in its first year and be recognised as one of the UK’s leading accessible hotels makes us very proud.

“We have always aimed to be an inclusive venue and to share our special building and the spectacular location with as many people as possible.

"From physical to non-visible disabilities, our values focus on enveloping our guests, colleagues, suppliers and community in an inclusive and non-discriminative manner.”