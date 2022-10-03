It was another tough day for Whitland suffering a heavy defeat to Llangennech in the WRU Admiral National League 1 West.
The Green Machine succumbed to a 57-14 defeat at LLwyn Ty Gwyn.
Whitland did manage to get two tries on the board with Jack Richards and number ten Jonny Thomas getting over the whitewash. The rest of the points came from the boot of Geraint Jones.
Scorers for Llangennech included a brace by Shaun Edwards, and tries from Tom Barnes, Gareth George, Callum Harries, Jordan Saunders, Callum Jenkins, Thomas Davies, and Tom Davies.
All photos supplied by Paul Rodgers.
It’s not all bad for Whitland having chalked a win on the board already after a 33-20 win away to Pembroke last week.
However the Green Machine did suffer a heavy opening day defeat to Felinfoel 52-3.
Next up Whitland travel to Yr Hendy on August 8.
