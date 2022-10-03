It was another tough day for Whitland suffering a heavy defeat to Llangennech in the WRU Admiral National League 1 West.

The Green Machine succumbed to a 57-14 defeat at LLwyn Ty Gwyn.

Whitland did manage to get two tries on the board with Jack Richards and number ten Jonny Thomas getting over the whitewash. The rest of the points came from the boot of Geraint Jones.

Liam Price dodges his way through Llangennech

Scorers for Llangennech included a brace by Shaun Edwards, and tries from Tom Barnes, Gareth George, Callum Harries, Jordan Saunders, Callum Jenkins, Thomas Davies, and Tom Davies.

Llew Jones attempts to make a break for Whitland

All photos supplied by Paul Rodgers.

Geraint Jones passing to scrum-half Ianto Davies

It’s not all bad for Whitland having chalked a win on the board already after a 33-20 win away to Pembroke last week.

Jack Richards running in and touching down

However the Green Machine did suffer a heavy opening day defeat to Felinfoel 52-3.

Next up Whitland travel to Yr Hendy on August 8.