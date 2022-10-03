One of Pembrokeshire’s most ambitious cultural developments has taken a backward step after contractors battled a downward spiral of mishaps since the South Quay development project first commenced in 2020.

The stripping-out contract of the historic site that lies adjacent to Pembroke Castle commenced in November 2020 but three months later suffered a substantial roof collapse.

The site was subsequently declared a contaminated area which required additional works including providing a protection system to the vaulted medieval cellars and strengthening the property at basement level, to allow for a safer working area within the front third of the building.

Planners commence works back in 2020

Scaffolding then had to be installed to support the front façade during demolition of some of the walls.

Since then, very little work has taken place as a result of Brexit and the implications this has had on the construction industry, and also the pandemic.

The lack of progress has prompted concern from local residents who fear the project may have been shelved.

But this allegation has been strongly contested by Paul Miller, Cabinet Member for Economy, Tourism, Leisure and Culture.

“Has it been a difficult operation since Pembrokeshire County Council first took it on? Yes, it has,” he said.

“First we had the foreseen problems including the fact that we’re dealing with Grade II listed buildings, Pembroke Castle and CADW and then we had the unforeseen problems including the roof collapse and, of course, the pandemic.”

The South Quay development is being carried out in two separate phases; phase one, funded by the Welsh Government's Transforming Towns programme, includes the development of numbers 4, 5 and 6 Castle Terrace (the road between Pembroke Castle and the junction to Main Street) to provide a new Henry Tudor visitor centre, library and café.

The phase will also include the landscaping of the medieval ‘burgage’ gardens and waterfront.

Phase two, funded by a £4.1m Levelling Up Fund, will provide a three-storey community hub for social care, continued education and supported employment.

The architecturally sensitive site has lain dormant in county council ownership for over 25 years during which time all attempts to find a private commercial developer has failed.

“If it had been an easy-to-develop commercially viable site, we wouldn’t be doing it,” continued Cllr Miller.

“We’ve owned the site for over 25 years and we’ve tried a number of times to get private developers in, but that all came to nothing. And so we took it on.

"Even though the situation isn’t ideal, I’m keen to stress that this is a really difficult situation in a really sensitive location."

A revised timeline will see the remaining demolition and re-build completed by the end of August 2023, followed by the start of the construction of the new heritage centre, café and library.

Completion is planned for early 2024.