Get your knives and forks and your appetites ready as Cylch Meithrin Hermon’s Big Breakfast fundraiser on Saturday, October 8, returns to the village hall.
The autumn Brecwast Mawr / Big Breakfast fundraising event will raise much-needed funds for Cylch Meithrin Hermon, a Welsh language nursery charity.
People need to pre-order their big breakfast and can do so by phoning 0780 5514441. There is a sit-down provision at the village hall in Hermon. People can order a take-away breakfast meal.
A big breakfast costs £10 while a smaller one costs £8.50. Vegetarian options at the same price points are also available as is a child’s size portion.
The meals will be available between 9am and 1pm on Saturday morning. For additional information and to direct message your order, visit Cylch Meithrin Hermon’s Facebook page on www.facebook.com/cylchmeithrin.hermon.5.
