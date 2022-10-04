Two exciting weekends of world-class watersports will be making waves on the Pembrokeshire coast this month.

For the first time, the expanse of Saundersfoot Bay will be the venue for the World Rowing Championships and Beach Sprint Finals, featuring hundreds of participants - included decorated Olympians - from across the globe.

The action gets under way this weekend, October 7-9, with the World Rowing Championships.

This will see the top club coastal rowers from around the world competing in a course along the beautiful coastline surrounding Saundersfoot.

Olympic rowers have been visiting Saundersfoor for training ahead of the events

The rowing course will be in and around Saundersfoot Bay around turning points, with a mass beach start and water finish.

Crews will race 4km or 6km around a course of buoys and turning points in the open sea, providing some exhilarating racing.

The second weekend, from October 14-16, will see elite international competitors take part in the exciting new Beach Sprint rowing format.

Tipped to be a future Olytmpic rowing discipline, the beach sprint finals will bring the action close to spectators just off the festival atmosphere on the beach.

There will, of course, be a strong Welsh and Pembrokeshire presence at the events

Beach Sprints are far faster, shorter race courses - across 250m - and involve a ‘run, race, run’ format out to sea and back, along a buoyed course.

It uses a time trial and knockout progression system. Races will last between two-and-a-half and three-and-a-hal minutes each.

Coastal rowers love the exhilaration and excitement offered by the presence of waves, and the dynamism that they add to the sprint finals.

Successful rowers need running and rowing speed, agility, turning power, directional awareness and wave handling skills.

The events have been paertly funded and supported by the Welsh Government.

They have become one of the first of their kind in the world to have achived the sustainabiity certification ISO 20121.

This recognises the events’ commitment to reducing economic, social and environmental impacts in all aspects relating to their planning and execution.

Hannah Buck from the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, and the official sustainability manager for the events, said: “We recognise the cultural, community and economic benefits that events can bring, and seek to support well-planned and managed events.”

Although there are many vantage points from which to watch the action for free, tickets are also being sold for the Harbour Lounge spectator area for front-row racing views, locally-sourced concessions and bespoke toilets Beach wheelchairs will be available free of charge.

Daily tickets are £10 for adults and £7 for children and are available via via www.worldrowingcoastals2022.org