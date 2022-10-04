RNLI St Davids all-weather lifeboat launched only 12 hours apart to separate boats in difficulty last week.

The Norah Wortley was paged at 10.03pm on Thursday, September 29, and again at 10.05am on Friday 30th September, with volunteer crews spending hours at sea in rough conditions.

The first launch was to a distress call from a 42-foot motor cruiser with four people aboard around seven miles west of St Davids Head.

Launching into a rough and pitch-black Ramsey Sound the all-weather lifeboat carefully navigated the shoals and overfalls to arrive alongside the casualty vessel some twenty minutes after launching.

Once alongside it was determined that the twin engine vessel had lost one engine, and the strong flood tide was limiting its speed and progress on its remaining engine. RNLI Norah Wortley decided to standby and escort the vessel into the safety of Milford Haven marina.

Conditions improved with a drop in wind speed and flood tide, and the casualty vessel was left at the marina entrance at approximately 2.30am.

The lifeboat was rehoused on station at around 3.30am but winds strengthened overnight and at 10.05am the lifeboat was tasked again to a vessel suffering engine failure off Dinas Head.

The vessel with two people on board had deployed its anchor but it was dragging in the force eight wind towards the rocks.

Given the critical nature of the situation, the lifeboat made best speed to Dinas Head, aided by the following wind and tide. RNLI Fishguard also launched their inshore lifeboat into the challenging conditions.

Fortunately, the casualties managed to restart their engine and began slowly making their way back to Goodwick, escorted by Fishguard and St Davids lifeboats.

Both lifeboats escorted the casualty vessel back to safety. Picture: St Davids Lifeboat

Fishguard inshore lifeboat crew worked in extremely challenging conditions to ensure the casualty vessel was safely back onto its trailer.

Once the two people on board were in the care of Fishguard Coastguard rescue team, both lifeboats returned to station.

Although a short journey for Fishguard, St Davids had a longer slower passage, with the crew doing its best to utilise any shelter that could be provided by the coastline.

“This was a busy but successful night for St Davids volunteer crew with rescues in challenging sea conditions,” said St Davids coxswain Will Chant.

“A team effort was required to ensure a safe outcome on the second rescue and our thanks go to RNLI Fishguard and Fishguard Coastguard rescue team for their assistance.”