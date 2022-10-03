JOHNSTON crashed out of the final round of the Pembrokeshire Senior Cup after suffering a 5-0 loss at home to Neyland.

Max Bowman-Davies took home the match-ball netting a hattrick either side of goals by Sean Hannon and Liam Rees.

Johnston managed to hold back Neyland until the 17th minute when a set piece was only half cleared to Gary Hughes who delivered a cross to the back post for Bowman-Davies to head back into the six yard box and Hannon powered home.

A minute later Neyland made it 2-0 with Bowan-Davies who picked the ball up near the halfway line, drove towards goal and hit a shot that looped over the keeper and into the net.

The game remained at 2-0 right into the second half and the 53rd minute when a long ball out of defence allowed the influential Bowan-Davies to round the keeper and tuck it into an empty net.

Bowan-Davies completed his hattrick just after the hour mark from a corner, firing a fiery effort into the roof of the net.

The fifth goal of the game came with one minute of regulation time to play.

Substitute Rees hit a sweet left-foot drive from the edge of the box laid on to him by fellow youngster Leon Barrett.

Johnston had several players missing as they crashed out the Senior Cup (far right Darren Lewis)

One of the encounters of the round was an epic match between Merlins Bridge and Fishguard Sports.

Alfie Stotter bagged a 98th minute stoppage time winner for the Bridge who narrowly overcame first division rivals Fishguard Sports.

With the score level at 2-2, a last gasp Stotter free kick gave the Bridge the win and passage through to the next round.

All the goals came in the second half with Scott Edwards and Luke Thomas hitting the net for Fishguard and Lee Palmer and Stotter getting the goals for Merlins Bridge.

Hattrick hero Max Bowen-Davies for Neyland

Neyland stormed to victory

In the other results in the first round there were big wins for Goodwick and Kilgetty.

Goodwick powered past Herbrandston winning 10-1, while Kilgetty did one better swatting aside Angle 10-0 away from home.

Pembrokeshire League Senior Cup Round 1 results: Angle 0-10 Kilgetty; Clarbeston Road 1-4 Carew; Goodwick United 10-1 Herbrandston; Johnston 0-5 Neyland; Merlins Bridge 3-2 Fishguard Sports; Pendine 4-1 Narberth; St Florence 5-3 Milford Athletic; St Ishmaels 0-4 Monkton Swifts