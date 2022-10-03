THE Cleddau Bridge was closed over the weekend due to 'concern for someone's safety'.
Police reported the bridge was closed late Saturday night, October 1, with Pembrokeshire County Council sending notification emails about the bridge's status at around 11pm.
The Welsh Ambulance service confirmed they were called to the incident at 12.43am, with a spokesperson saying an ambulance was sent to the scene, but subsequently stood down.
Angle lifeboat was also launched, and Dale and St Govans coastguard rescue teams were sent to the incident.
A spokesperson for Angle said their lifeboat was launched at just before 11pm.
This afternoon, October 3, police confirmed the bridge was closed due to concern for someone's safety.
“Concern was raised for the safety and welfare of an individual," said a spokesperson.
"That individual was taken for medical attention.”
