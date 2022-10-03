She ran, she walked but most importantly Pembrokeshire’s Hannah Havard Mcloughlin conquered what can only be described as one of the toughest road races in the UK.

“It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to tackle in my life,” said Hannah, who is a showjumper and riding instructor at the Havard Riding Stables in Dinas Cross.

“What made it particularly difficult was the fact that it’s all on tarmac and completely flat and I found this a real struggle as I prefer trail running on rough ground.

"The first half was a doddle and I did it in really good time but just after I reached the second half, I began to wonder what the heck I was doing.”

But the response she and all the other runners got from the thousands of spectators lining the streets made it all worthwhile.

The scene after crossing the finishing line

“The atmosphere was amazing with everyone shouting and cheering and passing us sweets. And this helped keep me going towards every next mile sign.”

Hannah finished the London Marathon in four hours 40 minutes.

“When I crossed that finishing line I just collapsed,” she laughs.

“And today I can barely walk. I’m feeling the strain far worse than when I did the trail marathon back in August but it was a wonderful day and I’m so glad I did it.”

Hannah is already planning her next marathon, which will be the Snowdonia Ultra Trail Marathon which will take place next April where she will cover 7000ft of climbing over a distance of 57km.

Hannah ran the London Marathon to raise funds for the Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion Riding for the Disabled group which she runs from her stables in Dinas.

If anyone wouldlike to make a donation they can do so on https://tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/40e05/2022LondonMarathon?fbclid=IwAR0iybNn9PBswwH2c-Uv2MXgDr2b8fYPidzrUJtZ5agKXNjo62D-ZLpcqjU#!/