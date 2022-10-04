A Pembrokeshire woman has been jailed for 28 days for breaching a domestic violence protection order.

Claire Michelle Evans, of Coronation Avenue, Haverfordwest, appeared in front of Llanelli Magistrates Court on Friday, September 30.

The 42-year-old admitted breaching an order forbidding her to enter a property in Milford Haven. The court heard that she had entered that property on September 29 this year, despite being forbidden to do so by the order.

Magistrates had made the order just days before on September 2.

Magistrates sent Evans to prison for 28 days. They said they had taken her guilty plea into account, but that a prison sentence was necessary as she had a ‘flagrant disregard for court orders’.

The overall length of Evans’ sentence is to be 42 days and she will serve half of that in prison.