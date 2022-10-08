An American band which has played over 1,200 live shows is adding to its performance tally with a gig at the Queens Hall, Narberth.
Hayseed Dixie, formed in Nashville, Tennessee in 2000, are the undisputed creators of the musical genre 'rockgrass'.
The band performs bluegrass cover versions of hard rock songs and also original songs of a mostly satirical or absurdist nature.
Their first album was A Hillbilly Tribute to AC/DC. Since then, they have recorded a further 13 albums and appeared in 31 different countries.
Hayseed Dixie are at the Queens Hall on Friday October 21. Doors open at 7.30pm.
Tickets are £18.50, plus booking fee
See queenshall.co.uk
