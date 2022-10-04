Neyland and Johnston surgeries may have been granted a 12-month reprieve, but their patients are not yet out of the woods.

This is the concern of Neyland Town Council who this week vowed to monitor the Hywel Dda Health Board’s practice management strategy on a monthly basis over the next 12 months.

MORE NEWS

“We mustn’t just sit back and let them carry on, but we should continue to be just as prominent as we have been throughout the consultation process,” said Cllr Peter Hay at this week’s meeting of Neyland Town Council.

“It was because of all the efforts we as a council made that such a large number of people responded to the survey. And this has got to continue.

“We need to keep requesting information as to how they are going to carry out the practice management over the next 12 months.”

Following months of uncertainty over whether the Neyland and Johnston surgeries would continue following the retirement of the current GPs on October 31, the Hywel Dda Health Board last Thursday confirmed that it will continue a ‘practice management’ operation in both surgeries for the next 12 months.

An added bonus was that all 6,000 patients will be retained.

“It’s great that all the patients are going to be kept on and let’s hope that this will make it a much more attractive practice to take over on a permanent basis,” commented Cllr Mike Harry.

“The Board certainly hasn’t made a rush decision and it’s important to give them a month or so breathing space.

“But it’s also important that we ensure the surgery is on our agenda every month as we don’t want to look a gift horse in the mouth.”