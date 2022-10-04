The countdown has begun to Neyland’s winter wonderland after councillors this week agreed to do all they can to brighten the town with Christmas cheer.

“There are going to be enough people that can’t afford lights this winter, so by doing all we can to turn on the lights in the town and have a Christmas tree is going to be a very positive thing,” said Cllr Steve Thomas.

Town clerk Vanessa Walker has now been given the task of sourcing a reasonably-priced 22-foot tree.

“Last year’s supplier has given us a quote for £620 but I think I’ve got a good chance of finding one for £500,” she told Monday’s town council meeting.

This was endorsed by Cllr Mike Harry.

“At times of hardship, we can’t keep throwing money away,” he said. “We need to find things as cheaply as we can.”

Cllr Harry also questioned the Christmas ‘motif’ lights which are entwined around virtually every lamppost in the town.

“They’re of every colour you can think of and in my opinion they were bought very hurriedly without any thought whatsoever.

“We’re stuck with them for another year but fortunately their contract ends in January, which means next year we can start planning something a bit better.”

Manwhile Cllr Peter Hay urged members to start consulting with local residents for ideas on how next year’s Christmas lighting display should be designed.

The festoon lights which hang overheard throughout the town are owned by Neyland Town Council.

The cost of running the lights in 2021 amounted to £685 in total, which equated to 27p per kw; this year’s total will naturally be considerably more.

There is also the added cost of the lights being professionally hung and dismantled by a certified electrician.

Once sourced at a reasonable price, this year’s Christmas tree will be positioned outside the town library.

Further details of Neyland’s Christmas celebrations are expected to be considered at next month’s council meeting.