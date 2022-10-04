Haverfordwest motorist Gareth Richards has landed a four-figure fine after being caught drink-driving outside his home address in Princes Royal Way.
Police were called to the address at around midnight on September 7 following a 999 call from a member of the public who claimed Richards had been driving his Mercedes E-Class after consuming alcohol.
A roadside breath test proved positive and Richard was taken to Haverfordwest police station where he gave a reading of 41 mcg. This was just six mcg over the legal limit of 35.
“All I can say is that I’m sorry for what I did,” Richards told Haverfordwest magistrates after pleading guilty to the offence this week.
“It was a silly mistake and I shouldn’t have done it.”
Richards was ordered to pay a total of £1,345 which comprised a £900 fine, a £360 surcharge and £85 costs. He was also disqualified for 13 months.
Richards agreed to carry out a drink-drive awareness course by June 2023, which will reduce his disqualification by 13 weeks.
