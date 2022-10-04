Shipping containers converted for use as temporary accommodation can remain on land in Hakin for a further five years - but questions were raised about why they have not been used yet.
Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning committee approved the retention of eight converted shipping containers at the former Hubberston School land, Observatory Avenue, for five years, at its meeting on October 4.
The units will provide temporary accommodation for homeless people and were erected on the site in 2021 under Covid-19 emergency housing powers but were not used.
Local member Cllr Mike Stoddart said he was not notified – nor residents nearby consulted -about the containers at the time, adding “why they are still not occupied is a mystery to me.”
READ MORE
Cllr Stoddart argued that the temporary permitted development rights were not required and there would have been time for a proper planning application to be submitted, with it “always intended for longer use.”
The committee heard that the units now had electricity and water connections.
Cllr Michael Williams hit out at a lack of consultation with local members and said “the culture of this council has got to change.”
Milford Haven Town Council objects to the proposal adding, “a more sustainable long-term plan is required.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here