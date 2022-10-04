Councillors are being reminded that mandatory training needs to be completed by the end of the month.
Following May’s election Pembrokeshire County Council’s elected members were given six months to complete nine essential online training modules with the percentage of completing one or more completed before a July report standing at 20 per cent, followed by a further 12 per cent since.
The modules include safeguarding training, data protection essentials, equality and diversity training and cyber security.
Members of the democratic services overview and scrutiny committee heard on Monday (October 3) that a total of 153 modules had been completed along with 142 ‘desirable’ eLearning modules.
Other training has taken place since the election both in person and online, the report to committee adds, but members heard the six month deadline is fast approaching.
The roles and responsibilities of elected members training had an 89 per cent attendance, AGM training 71 per cent and introduction to scrutiny 80 per cent.
At the time of writing the report one member of the planning committee had yet to attend the associated training.
It was decided that group leaders should be told of outstanding modules and asked to encourage their members to complete the work as soon as possible, or change any relevant committee members to those who have completed the necessary training.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here