A Haverfordwest dental practice will cease providing NHS dental care next month.

Hywel Dda University Heath Board has confirmed that Rhos College Dental Practice will no longer offer an NHS service from November 22.

Charsfield Dental Practice in Cardigan will also cease providing NHS dental care from the same date.

The health board says it is working closely with Eskimo Healthcare Group to provide patients who had previously received care at the practice with information about their ongoing care, and the options available to them whilst the health board undertakes the process to identify a new service provider for the areas.

The Haverfordwest Practice will provide any urgent care that patients require until 22 November 2022 and will ensure completion of any treatment, including orthodontic extractions.

Jill Paterson, director of primary care, community and long-term care for Hywel Dda said: “The health board would like to thank patients for the support that they have given to Practice over the years and appreciates the concerns which patients may have at this time of uncertainty

“The health board is working to find a solution which secures NHS Dental services for the longer term.”

For any queries regarding appointments, still contact the Practice.

Following the Practice’s contract closure, patients who are experiencing dental pain should contact 111 to access an urgent access appointment which is available seven days a week.

For information on how you can access NHS dental care at another practice, visit https://hduhb.nhs.wales or contact the Dental Services Team on 0300 303 8322.