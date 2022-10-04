Investigations are underway at Haverfordwest High VC School after a man allegedly receiving training sent pupils what have been described as ‘sexually charged messages’.
Screenshots of the alleged conversations have been posted online and have been shared widely on social media.
Their content is being regarded as 'highly sexual' with messages including ‘How far are you willing to go?’ as well as requests to view the students’ bodies.
Earlier today (Tuesday), Pembrokeshire County Council confirmed that it had been made aware of allegations of ‘inappropriate communication' between a person who was undertaking training at the school and pupils. However it remains unclear what role the accused man was carrying out at Haverfordwest High VC School.
The local authority has also confirmed that the man, who is not believed to have been neither a teacher nor a trainee teacher, has been removed from the school premises.
As a result of the allegations, the county council has set up a multi-agency referral.
