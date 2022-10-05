A Pembrokeshire care home is to have its contract terminated following 'significant concerns' over their financial positioins.

Residents at Ridgeway Care Home at Llawhaden are now being supported to find new places to live.

The termination of the contract next month is in no way a reflection of the care that has been delivered at the home.

The Plas y Bryn Care Home in Cwmgwili, Carmarthenshire is also in a similar position.

Work is continuing between Carmarthenshire County Council (CCC), Hywel Dda University Health Board (HDUHB), Pembrokeshire County Council (PCC), and Care Inspectorate Wales with the companies following concerns about the management of their finances.

Collaboratively, CCC, HDUHB and PCC have been providing financial support to ensure that the care companies can meet their financial obligations and that care is not impacted.

This has included bringing regular payments forward to enable the companies to pay staff salaries.

On behalf of the authorities, a spokesman for Pembrokeshire County Council said: "There have been continued attempts to work with the operators to understand their financial positions, without sufficient information being presented.

"As a result, the councils and the health board have had to take the difficult decision to end their contracts with the care companies.

"The decision has not been taken lightly and we are aware of the significant implications that this will have on people both living and working at the care homes.

"A variety of options have been considered, but unfortunately due to the legal and financial circumstances that surround the care companies, including the fact that they have been issued with a court order, there are no viable solutions that the councils or health board can offer at this time.

"We would like to recognise and thank the staff within the care homes for their commitment to delivering high quality care and highlight that the quality of care has at no point been a contributing factor to this difficult decision."

Jonathan Griffiths, director of social services at Pembrokeshire County Council said: “We are continuing to work with the care provider to ensure residents at Ridgeway continue to receive the care and support they need.

"We have taken immediate action to support staff and residents at the home and are supporting families to find alternative, suitable accommodation.

“We are very proud of the excellent care the staff have provided and continue to provide to our residents, and greatly appreciate the very positive comments we receive from residents and their families.”

PCC, CCC and HDUHB do not believe that the care companies are able to resolve the issues and that this is likely to have a significant impact on people’s care and support.

In addition, CIW has issued an improvement notice to the care companies with a view to cancel their registration – and closure – should they fail to make the required improvements within a specified timeframe.

Ahead of contracts coming to an end, CCC, HDUHB and PCC will be working with people and their families over coming weeks to find new homes where they can receive the care and support that they require.

The council spokesman added: "Wherever possible, we will do our best to ensure that people are supported to move to locations of their choosing, but are aware that this may not always be possible.

"Residents are also being provided with access to advocacy services to support them through this difficult time.

Jill Paterson, director of primary care, community and long-term care for Hywel Dda University Health Board: “We know that receiving this news will be distressing for people and we are sorry that no other option is available, but we would like to offer reassurance that we will do everything we can to make sure that people are well looked after and are supported to find a new home as soon as possible.

“We will also be working with staff to support them to find alternative employment, should they wish to do so.”

Anyone with concerns is asked to contact Pembrokeshire County Council provider hub, on 01437 775775 or providersupplyhub@pembrokeshire.gov.uk