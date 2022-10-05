DYFED-Powys Police have now revealed that Class A drugs were found at two separate sites in west Wales at the weekend.

Officers are said to be monitoring the water in the event that there may be further packages still at sea as a ‘precautionary’ measure.

The move comes after a man in his thirties told of how he stumbled across £90 million of 'pure cocaine' washed up on shore while enjoying a morning stroll on Saturday.

The unnamed project manager was walking along Tan-y-Bwlch Beach, near Aberystwyth, when he came across thirty black packages.

They were tied to empty jerry cans with rope to keep the Class A drugs afloat at sea.

“I was out for my early morning walk when I saw something on the beach,” he said.

“I was intrigued and walked up to it and knew what it was almost straight away. An old lady called the police and they came around half an hour later.

“They cut open a bag and it looked like pure cocaine. They dragged it off the beach and took it away.”

Dyfed-Powys Police later confirmed they were investigating the discovery of a ‘significant’ quantity of the Class A drug.

In the event of further discoveries officers are now stressing the importance of notifying police immediately if you find a package, or know of anyone who has.

“The contents should not be touched, and partner agencies have been briefed of the risks associated with the possession of this find,” said a spokesperson.

“Work is ongoing to establish how the bundles came to land ashore here and who they may belong to.”