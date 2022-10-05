A learner driver must pay more than £800 for not having insurance for his car.

Ross Thomas Davis, 31, of Green Terrace, Hubberston was stopped by police as he drove a BMW car on Victoria Road, Milford Haven on March 1.

It was found he did not have insurance for the vehicle and although a provisional licence holder, he was not accompanied by a qualified passenger and was not displaying L plates on the car.

Magistrates in Llanelli on September 30 found the charges proved.

MORE NEWS

For the insurance offence, Davis was fined £660 with a surcharge of £66 and costs of £90.

He also had six penalty points put on his driving record.

No separate penalty was issued for the licence offence.

He must pay the total of £816 by October 28.