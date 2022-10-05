A learner driver must pay more than £800 for not having insurance for his car.
Ross Thomas Davis, 31, of Green Terrace, Hubberston was stopped by police as he drove a BMW car on Victoria Road, Milford Haven on March 1.
It was found he did not have insurance for the vehicle and although a provisional licence holder, he was not accompanied by a qualified passenger and was not displaying L plates on the car.
Magistrates in Llanelli on September 30 found the charges proved.
MORE NEWS
- Foul-mouthed drunk hurled abuse at children in Haverfordwest town centre
- Four-figure fine for Pembrokeshire drink-driver
For the insurance offence, Davis was fined £660 with a surcharge of £66 and costs of £90.
He also had six penalty points put on his driving record.
No separate penalty was issued for the licence offence.
He must pay the total of £816 by October 28.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here