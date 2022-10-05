Train travellers are being warned that services connecting with Pembrokeshire are likely to be affected by today’s train drivers’ strike and to only travel if necessary.
The strike by ASLEF will take across 12 operators today, Wednesday. October 5.
Transport for Wales (TfW) says that some of its services are likely to be extremely busy as a result of the severely reduced timetable put in place by other operators. This includes:
- Services between Carmarthen and Newport
- Services between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton
- Services between Cardiff and Cheltenham
- Services between Chester and Holyhead
- Services between Chester and Manchester Airport
- Services between Crewe and Manchester Piccadilly
Due to the closure of Birmingham New Street station, services between North Wales and Birmingham International will terminate at Wolverhampton.
Customers are advised to only travel if necessary and customers are encouraged to travel via the alternative dates of Tuesday 4 or Thursday 6 October.
Amended timetables for Wednesday, October 5, are available online.
More disruption is expected on Saturday, October 8, as union RMT strikes across all 15 train operators, meaning that again there will be no services out of Pembrokeshire.
