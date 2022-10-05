A window cleaner who drove his van along Freeman’s Way with the backdoor wide open ended up in court this week to face a charge of driving whilst disqualified.

Police spotted the Citroen Berlingo at around 10pm on August 17 being driven by Jo Wilson, 37, of St Issels Avenue, Merlin’s Road.

After stopping Wilson and asking for his details, he initially gave the officers false information concerning his identity.

But a subsequent search revealed that the van was being driven by Wilson, despite him being disqualified in December 2021 for a drug-driving offence.

Wilson was represented in Haverfordwest court by solicitor Rachel Tucker who this week informed magistrates that her client was the father of eight children, aged between three and 17, four or whom live with him and his partner in Haverfordwest and the remaining four who live in Milton Keynes.

“Work is extremely complex for him, as every other Sunday they travel up to Milton Keynes and do the school run on a Monday morning when they stay in a local hotel,” she said.

Wilson pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified and also an additional charge of driving without third party insurance.

After considering the evidence, magistrates imposed a 12 month community order, which includes 15 days of rehabilitation.

He was fined £246 and ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified form driving for a further 12 months.