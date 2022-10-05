A Pembrokeshire man has been remanded in custody following an alleged rape.

Declan Watt, of Neyland Terrace, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Monday, October 3.

The 29-year-old was charged with raping a woman in Pembrokeshire on October 2.

Watt did not enter a plea at this stage.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and the case was adjourned to Swansea Crown Court, to be heard on October 31.

Watt was remanded in custody until the next hearing.