A town council has waved the red flag on a hotly contested suggestion that Neyland should erect a flagpole.

“Do we need one? No, we don’t,” refuted Cllr Peter Hay at this week’s meeting of Neyland Town Council.

“What is a flagpole going to do for the world? In all my years as a town councillor I’ve never come across anyone else who thinks we should have one in the town and even though there might be a few people who think it would be a good idea, once they knew it was coming out of their rates they’d soon change their minds.”

But Cllr Ashleigh Phelan disagreed.

“A flagpole would give us more presence,” he claimed, “and it’s one of those things that people expect."

MORE NEWS

Meanwhile town clerk Vanessa Walker informed councillors that the cost of purchasing a flagpole for the town would be anything between £200 and £600.

She also advised that planning permission wold be required from Pembrokeshire County Council to erect the pole at its chosen location.

“And then we’d need to find someone to put the flag up, pull it down and position it at half-mast when required,” said Cllr Mike Harry.

“Given the level of priorities, this doesn’t even register with me, so in the grand scheme of things, I say no.”

This view was endorsed by Cllr Andrew Lye.

“One minute we’re discussing the cost of living crisis and the next minute we’re discussing a flagpole,” he said.

Following their discussion, councillors agreed to put the suggestion to the vote.

Four voted in favour of erecting a flagpole in Neyland while the remaining four voted against. Following the casting vote of chairman Cllr Mike Harry, the suggestion was overturned.